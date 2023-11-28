New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Two Gurugram-based men were allegedly assaulted by a group of people for asking them to lower the volume of music playing in their car near the IGI Airport here, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the road rage incident took place on November 23 in Aerocity and an FIR has been registered.

At around 5 am, the duo parked their car near a hotel and were discussing some matter. A group of men in another car parked nearby were playing loud music. When the complainants asked them to lower the volume, they were assaulted, according to the FIR.

"I don't know why they got offended when we requested them to lower the music volume. They used abusive language and thrashed us before fleeing from the spot," one of the complainants told police.

Police said a case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intentions) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

"The accused will be arrested soon," a senior police officer of IGI Airport police station said.

