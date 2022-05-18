Gurugram, May 17 (PTI) Two men wanted in a murder case were nabbed nine months after they went into hiding, police said on Tuesday.

Accused Amit Singh and Deep Chand alias Tinku, residents of Ujina village in Nuh district, had allegedly killed a youth on August 26 last year after which they were staying low-profile in Haryana's Bilaspur.

The Farrukhnagar crime unit arrested them from Bilaspur Chowk on Monday evening. The police took them in remand after producing them before the court on Tuesday, an official said.

"On August 26 last year, they killed a young man by beating him with sticks in their village and an FIR was registered against them at Sadar Nuh police station. After the murder, both went into hiding in Bilaspur area. During this time, they started stealing tractor trolleys and water tankers of farmers. They executed about half-a-dozen such thefts one after the other," ACP (crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said.

He said the duo was trying to sell the stolen items at Kotputli in Rajasthan.

"We are questioning the accused and have informed Nuh police as they wanted the two men in the murder case," the ACP said.

