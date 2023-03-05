Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 5 (ANI): Two people were injured after a blast occurred in a gas cylinder during gas refilling under Para police station in Lucknow.

Both the injured were rushed to the hospital, and their treatment is underway, the police said.

"While refilling gas in Para police station area, a gas cylinder suddenly exploded, in which 2 people were injured. The incident took place in Pal Colony of Mohan Road Chowki area. They were refilling and suddenly the gas cylinder exploded in which both of them suffered minor injuries and have been admitted to the hospital where the injured are undergoing treatment," the police said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

