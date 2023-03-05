New Delhi, March 5: Upping the ante against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the arrest of his then deputy Manish Sisodia, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Sunday that he has decided not to allow any non-BJP government function smoothly in states.

The prime minister of a country is supposed to be "a father figure" for the nation but creating rift in non-BJP parties and toppling their governments in states by misusing the central agencies has become the "working style" of Prime Minister Modi, he charged. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Lauds Kapil Sibal’s Initiative for Launching 'Insaf Ke Sipahi' Website, Says ‘Will Fight Together’.

Kejriwal's remarks came after he and eight other opposition leaders, including chief ministers Mamata Banerjee and K Chandrasekhar Rao, wrote to the prime minister alleging "blatant misuse" of central agencies against members of the opposition.

The other signatories to the letter were Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Sharad Pawar (NCP), Farooq Abdullah (Jammu & Kashmir National Conference), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena, UBT) and Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party.

"The prime minister of our country has decided that if a non-BJP party is voted to power in a state, he will not let its government function under any circumstances. Then, he puts the CBI and ED after all the leaders of that party. They are harassed in many ways. Finally, their party is broken and their government toppled," Kejriwal told reporters. Arvind Kejriwal Says PM Narendra Modi Wanted To Stop Good Work in Delhi Citing Arrests of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.

"The CBI and the ED are being used only to break the Opposition and forcibly form BJP governments. It is happening all over the country. It happened in Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka.... This is the working style of Prime Minister Modi today. It is very dangerous for the country,” he added.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the liquor policy scam case on Sunday last. He resigned from the Cabinet on Tuesday. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing money laundering charges in the liquor policy scam case.

