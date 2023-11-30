Gadchiroli, Nov 30 (PTI) A tiger skin has been seized from two persons in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, forest officials said on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off about the possibility of tiger skin smuggling, teams of Gadchiroli and neighbouring Chhattisgarh forest divisions conducted a joint operation on Wednesday morning.

They seized the tiger skin from the two persons on Ettapalli-Jivangatta road here, said a release issued by Bhamragarh assistant conservator of forests Ashok Pawar.

The two accused, aged 30 and 37 and both residents of Gadchiroli, were taken into custody and booked under relevant provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, the release said.

