Raisen, Apr 9 (PTI) Two persons were killed and four others injured seriously when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) fell off a culvert in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident took place near Begumganj on Sagar-Bhopal Road, located 80 km from the district headquarters, when the vehicle was going to Bhopal from Chhatarpur, an official said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Live-In Partner Over Marriage Pressure, Nabbed After 1,400 Km Chase in Four States (Watch Video).

The SUV fell into a 12-feet-deep culvert at around 4 am. Two persons were killed and four others seriously injured, Sub Divisional Officer of Police Alok Shrivastava said.

The deceased have been identified as Bihari Lal Mahobia (60) and his wife Barli Bai Mahobia (55), he said.

Also Read | Chaitra Navaratri 2024: Devotees Throng Himachal Pradesh Temples With Onset of Navratri Festival.

The four injured persons were referred for treatment to a hospital in Bhopal, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)