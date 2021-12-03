New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Two persons were stabbed on Friday in a quarrel in west Delhi's Tagore Garden area, police said.

The incident took place around 2 pm at Yadav Food Stall near Shiv Mandir, Tagore Garden, they said.

Also Read | Pune: ACB Arrests Woman PSI, ASI of Sangvi Police Station for Taking Bribe in Rape Case.

The brawl broke out between Shekhar and Gaurav, who were on one side, and Sarvesh Yadav, Sandeep Yadav, and Vinay Yadav on the other side.

It was reported that the first two attacked the others with sharp edged weapons and injured them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Urvija Goel said.

Also Read | Navy Day 2021 Celebrations: Rolls-Royce Salutes Indian Navy, Reiterates Its Commitment To Serving Indian Forces.

According to the officer, the quarrel began when Shekhar made some rude remarks against Santosh, the food cart owner, and was confronted by Sarvesh and Sandeep. Santosh was known to both the parties.

Sarvesh got injuries over chest, shoulder, and left side of his arm pit, whereas Sandeep received a wound in left side of his neck, she said.

Sarvesh was referred to DDU Hospital, where his condition stated to be stable and Sandeep was discharged, the DCP said.

A case of attempt to murder was registered against Shekhar and Gaurav at Rajouri Garden police station, she said.

Shekhar has been nabbed, Gaurav is absconding, she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)