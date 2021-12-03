Pune, December 3: In yet another case of bribery, a 28-year-old woman police sub-inspector and an assistant police inspector were arrested on Thursday for taking bribes for not filing a rape case on the complaint form. The two accused cops were identified as PSI Hema Sidram Solunke and ASI Ashok Balkrushna Desai.

As per the report published by The Indian Express, the two accused had allegedly agreed to take a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a person for not filing a rape case against him. The person went to ACB Pune and lodged a complaint against the two cops. After verifying the complaint, ACB laid down a trap to catch the two accused red-handed. Gujarat: Two Government Officials Held by Surat ACB for Accepting Bribe.

As per the instructions given by the ACB, the person agreed to pay Rs 70,000 as a bribe to the accused duo instead of Rs 1 lakh. On December 2, the ACB team caught the accused PSI while accepting the bribe money from the person and was arrested immediately, while the accused ASI Desai managed to flee on his motorcycle with the bribe money.

An FIR has been lodged against the PSI Solunke and ASI Desai at Sangvi police station and the hunt is on to catch the absconding ASI Desai.

