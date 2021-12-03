New Delhi, December 3: As India celebrates Navy Day on December 4, Rolls-Royce salutes the valour and spirit of the brave officers of the Indian Navy for their selfless service in securing the marine borders of the nation. Rolls-Royce is proud to be a strong partner in the mission readiness of the Indian Navy as well as the Coast Guard with advanced power solutions and propulsion systems.

With over 80 years of naval propulsion experience, Rolls-Royce has been serving the naval fleets of today and tomorrow with its wide range of technologically advanced offerings.

As India strengthens its naval defence capabilities in response to the demand for increased maritime security in the region, Rolls-Royce is well-equipped to provide end-to-end solutions for a future-ready fleet. Navy Commandos Demonstrated Their Skills During the Beating Retreat Ceremony Held.

Kishore Jayaraman, President, India and South Asia, Rolls-Royce, said, "On Navy Day, we at Rolls-Royce humbly recommit ourselves to serving the present and future mission capabilities of the Navy. Rolls-Royce shares a strong legacy of partnership with the Indian armed forces, and we are well-positioned to partner the Navy's modernisation and self-reliance vision of building a future-ready fleet.

"As India explores adding powerful warships and electric capabilities to its mighty fleet, we believe that Rolls-Royce's superior product portfolio combined with the deep experience of leading similar programmes globally will bring great value to any future Indian naval programmes."

In India, Rolls-Royce's MTU brand of engines power several vessels of the Indian Navy and Coast Guard. The MTU Series 4000 engines for naval vessels are assembled in Ranchi, in partnership with Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers.

Over the years, the company has invested in building engineering and supply chain capabilities in the country, and this year it signed an MoU with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to provide packaging, installation, marketing and services support for the MT30.

"Rolls-Royce offers the right mix of products, experience and capabilities to design, build, deliver and support customised naval systems and solutions for both hybrid and all-electric naval vessels," Kishore added.

Rolls-Royce has pioneered some of the most important technical advances in marine propulsion, including the use of aero gas turbines for surface ship propulsion. Its world-leading portfolio of marine products and systems include gas turbines and diesel engines, propulsion, electrical and automation systems, deck handling and innovative unmanned technologies for present and future fleets.

Rolls-Royce is the only manufacturer in the world that has provided navalised marine gas turbine generators into front-line integrated full electric propulsion (IFEP) powered destroyers and aircraft carriers. The recent Carrier Strike Group tour to India showcased the capabilities of Rolls-Royce's products and solutions powering the Royal Navy's warships. The Queen Elizabeth Carrier ships' power and propulsion system includes MT30 marine gas turbines and a low voltage electrical distribution system from Rolls-Royce.

