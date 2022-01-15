Noida, Jan 14 (PTI) The Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissionerate registered a total of 12,609 FIRs in cases of crimes in pandemic-hit 2021 -- the second highest in the last five years, official data has revealed.

Sharing the annual data on Friday, which marked two-years of the commissionerate system in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, the police claimed a declining trend in serious crimes across Noida and Greater Noida.

The previous highest number of first information reports (FIRs) was logged in 2019 when Gautam Buddh Nagar lodged 12,610 cases, the data showed.

In 2021, there were 41 FIRs in cases of rape, 79 for murder, 52 for loot, 125 for rioting, 143 for burglary and 110 for breach of peace, among others, it showed.

In 2020, there were 42 FIRs in cases of rape, 81 for murder, 75 for loot, 129 for rioting, 181 for burglary and 143 for breach of peace, among others, according to the data.

There were zero FIRs in cases of dacoity and abduction for ransom in 2021 while there were two cases lodged in each category in 2020, the police said.

Overall, there were 12,609 FIRs lodged in 2021, while the figures stood at 9,130 in 2020, 12,610 in 2019, 10,048 in 2018 and 9,929 in 2017, according to the data shared by the police.

The commissionerate system of policing came into force in Gautam Buddh Nagar district on January 14, 2020, with an additional director general-rank officer (the commissioner) replacing the senior superintendent of police as the head of the force.

Certain magisterial powers which reside with a district magistrate in a non-commissionerate are also vested on the police commissioner in a commissionerate, which sees a rise in the number of officers and personnel in the force, too.

Gautam Buddh Nagar along with Lucknow had become the first two districts of Uttar Pradesh in 2020 to have got the commissionerate system of policing.

Eventually the same system was adopted in Kanpur and Varanasi as well.

