Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday was extended New Year greetings at the Chief Minister's residence by ministers, MLAs, public representatives, senior officers and personnel from the administration and police department, as well as people from various regions of the state.

Senior officials from various departments and organisations of the Central Government, including the ITBP, also called on the Chief Minister to convey their New Year wishes.

Welcoming all the visitors, Chief Minister Dhami expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the greetings. He said that the New Year symbolises renewed energy, fresh resolve, and new opportunities, inspiring greater commitment towards the service of society and the state.

The Chief Minister stated that the year 2026 would prove to be a significant milestone in Uttarakhand's development journey. During this year, the state government will take even stronger steps towards the goals of good governance, public welfare, and self-reliance. He emphasized that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is working with full dedication for the holistic development of the state.

He further said that ensuring the benefits of development schemes reach every citizen, creating employment opportunities for the youth, empowering women, strengthening basic facilities including education and healthcare, and preserving the state's natural and cultural heritage remain the government's key priorities. He reaffirmed the government's firm resolve to preserve the religious character of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.

Expressing confidence, the Chief Minister said that with the cooperation of the administration and the people, the year would mark an important step towards realizing the vision of placing Uttarakhand among the leading states of the country.

Calling on everyone to remain united in the state's development, Chief Minister Shri Dhami wished the people of the state happiness, prosperity, and well-being, and expressed hope that the New Year would bring joy, success, and new opportunities to everyone's lives.

Additionally, CM Dhami called on Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd.) at Lok Bhavan in Dehradun to extend New Year greetings; the two leaders also discussed various contemporary issues.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand CM met former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and former Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, at his residence in Dehradun and extended his best wishes for the New Year 2026. (ANI)

