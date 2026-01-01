Indore, January 1: The Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has sought a report from the State Government about the number of people infected and dead due to the contaminated water incident in Indore's Bhagirathpura area. This comes after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed before the High Court by Indore High Court Bar Association President Ritesh Inani on Wednesday. A division bench heard the matter on the same day and directed the government to present the data before the court on the next hearing.

Speaking to ANI, Ritesh Inani said, "A serious incident occurred in Indore's Bhagirathpura area in recent days, in which contaminated water got mixed into the Narmada water supply line provided by the municipal corporation. As a result, several people fell seriously ill and some lost their lives. In connection with this incident, a public interest litigation was filed before the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. It was primarily sought in the PIL to ensure the supply of clean drinking water to the residents of Indore and to provide proper and free medical treatment to all those affected by the incident." Indore Water Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 10 in Bhagirathpura After Toilet Built Over Main Joint Without Septic Tank; Kailash Vijayvargiya Acknowledges Administrative Lapse.

"The matter was heard by a division bench here and the next hearing was scheduled for January 2. During the next hearing, the government will be required to present complete details, including the number of patients admitted to various hospitals, the nature of their treatment, and the total number of deaths linked to the incident," Inani added. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met people who were undergoing treatment after falling ill due to alleged consumption of contaminated water in the district.

The Chief Minister visited hospitals, enquired about the health condition of the patients and reviewed the medical arrangements being provided to them. The CM also interacted with the affected residents and directed authorities to ensure proper and timely treatment for all patients. After meeting with patients, CM Yadav told reporters, "I visited four-five hospitals and met all the patients undergoing treatment. Everyone's condition is stable, and proper treatment is being provided in the hospitals. Primarily, action has already been taken against the concerned official for negligence. ACS (Additional Chief Secretary) Sanjay Dubey is here, along with the minister and mayor, to reassess the situation. We have stated that the government will not tolerate any negligence under any circumstances, especially in all areas where there are complaints related to water supply. A thorough investigation will be conducted to prevent such incidents in the future," CM Yadav added. India News | MP: Death Toll Rises to 7 in Indore's Contaminated Water Incident, 116 Hospitalised.

The Chief Minister also announced Rs 2 lakh financial assistance to the families of the deceased and free treatment to all the affected people. Previously, CM Yadav also directed strict action against the concerned officials responsible for the lapse. Acting on the directions, two officials have been suspended, while one has been dismissed from the service.

