Kolkata, Apr 1 (PTI) Metro Railway Kolkata carried 21.81 crore passengers in 2024-25, an official statement said on Tuesday.

In comparison to 2023-24 passenger load of 19.25 crore, in the 2024-25 fiscal metro railway passenger load is 13.3 per cent more, it said.

The Blue Line (Dakshineswar to New Garia) corridor of the Kolkata Metro carried 18.93 crore passengers in the fiscal 2024-25 in comparison to 2023-24 passenger figure of 17.94 crore, which is 5.51 per cent more.

In the Green Line-2 (Howrah Maidan to Esplanade) route the Metro carried 1.39 crore passengers in 2024-25. Metro Railway started operations on this line in March last year.

The Green Line-1 (Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V) carried 1.41 crore passengers in 2024-25 in comparison to 2023-24 passenger figure of 1.22 crores, which is 15.57 per cent more.

An estimated 1.76 lakh passengers travelled in the Purple Line (Joka to Majerhat) in the last fiscal in comparison to the 2023-24 passenger figure of 1.34 lakh, which is 31.34 per cent more.

In the last fiscal a total of 5.92 lakh passengers travelled on the Orange Line (Kavi Subhash to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay), the statement added.

