Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Apr 1 (PTI) Altogether 21 minor inmates escaped from a remand home in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Tuesday evening after damaging the entrance gate, a senior police officer said.

The boys fled the Chaibasa facility around 6.30 pm, DIG (Kolhan) Manoj Ratan Chothe told PTI.

Senior officials started an investigation, he said.

According to sources, the inmates had ransacked various items of the remand home, including CCTV cameras, before damaging the main entrance gate to make their way out.

