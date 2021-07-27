Thiruvananthapuram, July 27 (PTI) Kerala on Tuesday recorded 22,129 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the infection caseload to 33,05,245, with the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) going back to more than 12 per cent.

The number of people who succumbed to the virus rose to 16,326 with 156 more deaths.

As many as 13,145 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 31,43,043 and the number of active cases to 1,45,371, a state government release said.

Five districts in the state reported more than 2,000 fresh cases, with Malappuram leading the fray with 4,037.

Thrissur was next with 2,623, followed by Kozhikode 2,397, Ernakulam 2,352, Palakkad 2,115, Kollam 1,914, Kottayam 1,136, Thiruvananthapuram 1,100, Kannur 1,072 and Alappuzha 1,064.

Of the new cases, 116 are health workers, 124 had come from outside the state and 20,914 were infected through contact, with the source of contact being not clear in 975 cases, the release said.

In the last 24 hours, 1,79,130 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 12.35 per cent.

The cumulative number of specimens examined so far is 2,65,36,792.

There are currently 4,36,387 people under surveillance in various districts.

Of these, 4,09,931 are in home or institutional quarantine and 26,266 in hospitals.

There are 626 areas in the state with a TPR of more than 10 per cent, the release said.

