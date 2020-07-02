Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India] July 2 (ANI): 229 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Odisha, the state government informed on Thursday.

The total number of positive cases in the state is 7545, including 2157 active cases and 5353 recoveries.

Twenty-seven patients have succumbed to the infectious virus. (ANI)

