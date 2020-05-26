India News | 24 New COVID-19 Cases in Himachal, Tally 248

Shimla, May 26 (PTI) Twenty-four more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh, taking the number of cases to 248 on Tuesday, the officials said.

There are 175 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the state and 67 people have recovered so far.

Of the 24 new COVID-19 cases, 15 were from Hamirpur, three each from Shimla and Kangra, two from Chamba and one from Una districts, they said, adding that 12 of them had returned recently from outside the state.

In Shimla, all the three men who tested positive have recently returned from Maharashtra, a district official said.

A 34-year-old man returned from Pune in a train on May 19 and was quarantined at a guest house in Sandasu area of Rohru subdivision. Two others, aged 18 and 19, were quarantined at Deha after returning from Mumbai in a train on May 18, the official said.

All the three are being shifted to the Panchayati Raj Training Institute in Mashobra he added.

In Hamirpur, eight of the 15 people who tested positive on Tuesday returned in a special from Maharashtra's Thane district two days ago. They were at quarantine centres and will be sent to dedicated COVID-19 care centres for treatment, Deputy Commissioner Hairkesh Meena said.

Eight of the new COVID-19 cases in Hamipur are from the Nadaun region.

In Kangra, three members of a family from Gopalpur in Palampur subdivision tested positive, a district official said, adding that all the three would be shifted to the Dadh care centre.

The three, including a seven-year-old child, returned from Gandhinagar in Gujarat last Wednesday, he said, adding that two of their co-travellers had already tested positive on Monday.

In Una, a man who recently returned from Delhi has also tested positive, a district official said.

Hamirpur continues to have the highest number of coronavirus cases as over 40 percent of the total active cases in the state are from the district. It has 71 active cases, while six of the total 78 cases have recovered and one died.

Kangra has 41 active case, followed by 14 in Una, 11 in Solan, nine in Chamba, eight in Mandi, seven each in Shimla and Bilaspur, two in Sirmaur and one in Kullu, the Health Department official said. PTI

