New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): The movement of flights and passenger trains to and from the National Capital continued to remain affected on Tuesday due to fog and adverse weather conditions.

Delhi airport is experiencing heavy delays in flight operations due to dense fog and bad weather. 22 international departures are delayed, 20 international arrivals delayed, 31 domestic arrivals, and 46 domestic departures, said an official from Airport Delhi

Around 24 long-distance trains to Delhi were also running behind schedule by up to five hours or more due to fog. The Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express (22823) is delayed by 6 hours and 30 minutes, according to Indian Railway.

The Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express (12801), Rewa-Anand Vihar Express (12427), and Azamgarh-Delhi Jn Kaifiyat Express (12225) are all delayed by over 6 hours.

Several other trains, including the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express (12301), Rajendra Nagar-New Delhi Rajdhani Exp (12309), Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani (12313), Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Exp (12423), Bangalore-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Exp (22691), Kanpur-New Delhi Shaurajkranti Exp (12451), Katihar-Amritsar Express (15707), Saharsa-New Delhi Vaishali Express (12553), Prayagraj-New Delhi Express (12417), Rajendra Nagar-New Delhi Exp (12393), Banaras-New Delhi Express (12559), Ambedkarnagar-Katara Express (12919), Chennai-New Delhi Express (12615 and 12621), Hyderabad-New Delhi Express (12723), Kamakhya-Delhi Jn Brahmaputra Mail (15658), and Manikpur-Nizamuddin Express (12447) are delayed by between 1 and 4 hours, said Railway.

The Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Express (12192) is delayed by 30 minutes.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 8.3 degrees Celsius. The recorded minimum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday morning was 6.9 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, due to the cold wave and severe cold in Haryana, the holidays of students from classes 1 to 5 have been extended till January 27

The IMD has predicted moderate fog until January 26 in the National Capital.

Meanwhile, dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to prevail in the morning over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh until January 26, according to the IMD

Earlier on Tuesday, the IMD said that shallow fog affected the Jammu division, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand, contributing to visibility challenges.

