Bengaluru, January 24: After a desperate search post a sincere request on social media, a 12-year-old child who vanished from Bengaluru on Sunday morning was located at a metro station in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 24. The distance between the two major cities is around 570 kilometres. Parinav, a Deens Academy Class 6 student, eluded the police for three days, and by the time they arrived at the locations where he was seen, he had already departed for another.

Around 11 am, he was spotted leaving a coaching facility in Whitefield. A little while later, he was spotted at a gas station close to Yemlur. One evening, he was last seen getting off a bus at Bengaluru's Majestic bus terminus, which serves as the hub connecting the city to other parts of Karnataka and beyond. Missing PHD Student Atreyee Majumdar Found in Bengaluru!

His anxious parents posted on social media in an attempt to find their son. Along with a CCTV clip of their son crossing a road, they started an internet search to locate him. Social media users went on a mad hunt as a result, with some even offering to go to Majestic in person. In a video that she had released, the boy's mother pleaded with him to go back home.

His posters became viral on the internet, and one of his Bengaluru residents who was visiting Hyderabad was able to identify the youngster in the metro. Missing Woman Found Alive in US: Woman Who Went Missing After Claiming to Help a Child on Highway at Interstate 459 in Hoover Returns Home.

Social media became involved at this point. While a small number of individuals offered to go Majestic in person, the most chose to share the boy's posters online, which is what turned out to be best. Three nights after going missing, on Wednesday, the child was detained at the Nampally metro station in Hyderabad after he verified his identity. After being notified, his parents are on their way to Hyderabad. Sukesh, Parinav's father and an engineer, claimed he was clueless as to how he got there.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2024 11:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).