New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) As many as 243 bird species were spotted on the annual Big Bird Day across the National Capital Region (NCR), with birdwatchers documenting sightings of Oriental Pied Hornbill, Oriental Scops Owl, Golden Plover, Water Rail and many others avian species.

Among the significant birds recorded this year were the Oriental Pied Hornbill, Oriental Scops Owl, Golden Plover, Water Rail, Short-eared Owl, Indian Spotted Eagle, Black-hooded Oriole, Moustached Warbler, and Dusky Eagle Owl.

While no particularly unexpected species was spotted, the sightings reaffirmed the presence of important bird populations across NCR's diverse ecosystems.

According to a statement, this year's efforts resulted in an impressive 243 species being recorded, surpassing last year's count of 234 and reflecting both the richness of the area's birdlife and the enthusiasm of the birding community.

Despite the early onset of summer and the visible return migration in wetland habitats, the species count remained strong, the statement said.

The event also highlighted positive trends in urban birding. At the Yamuna Biodiversity Park, the sighting of Red-crested Pochards served as an encouraging indicator of the park's successful habitat restoration efforts.

The Asola Wildlife Sanctuary, Delhi's only designated wildlife sanctuary, continued to provide a crucial refuge for birds within the city.

Asita East, the city's newest park, emerged as a promising urban birding hotspot, recording 82 species, the statement said.

