New Delhi, February 21: A day after its formation, the BJP-led Delhi government headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directed a summer action plan for water supply and air quality, and sought a report on mohalla clinics. The government also discussed the scheme to provide subsidised cooking gas to the entitled people. The chief minister and her council of ministers held meetings with the officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in the afternoon to review the status of roads and water supply in the city.

Gupta told reporters that the meeting assessed the condition of roads, many of which were potholed. She also said the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat health scheme approved in the first meeting of the cabinet on Thursday would soon be available to the people, including the elderly. The BJP blamed the previous AAP government for the poor condition of roads, shortage of drinking water, supply of dirty water, sewer overflows and choked drains in the city in the run-up to the recently concluded elections. Rekha Gupta Led-BJP Govt Terminates AAP Volunteers, Other Staff Posted by Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi Offices.

The chief minister and the ministers also held meetings with officers of their departments and reviewed the progress of ongoing works. The buzzword was improving service delivery and strengthening basic amenities for the Delhi people, officials said. Gupta called on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. Her cabinet colleague Parvesh Verma called on the vice president. Delhi's Health and Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh assured that the free bus service for women will continue under the BJP-led government, amid rumours on the social media.

He also directed officials to submit a detailed report on the functioning of the mohalla clinics by Thursday next week. Singh also sought a comprehensive report on pending healthcare projects. The report is expected by February 27 following which further steps will be taken, he said. He said many mohalla clinics in the city do not have doctors, medicines and other facilities. Some mohalla clinics run on rented land, he added. Singh said the people of Delhi were being "fooled" in the name of mohalla clinics for the last 10 years.

The mohalla clinics project was a flagship scheme of the previous AAP government in Delhi. Mohalla clinics built on the Delhi government's land will be converted into 'Ayusman Aarogya Mandir', he said. Pointing out the shortage of clinics, he said inspections would be conducted and necessary actions would be taken based on the results. He assured that visible changes will take place within 100 days. The minister also said the government's focus is to ensure good quality essential services like water supply and sewage management. Mahila Samridhi Yojana: AAP Questions Why Cash Scheme for Women Didn't Get Approval in First Delhi Cabinet Meeting Chaired by CM Rekha Gupta.

"Discussions are underway to ensure that Delhi residents get clean drinking water and air. People should not face shortages during summer," he said, adding that significant improvements will be visible in the next winter season. The BJP government is also gearing up to implement its poll promise of cooking gas cylinders priced at Rs 500 each and free cylinders on Holi and Diwali to women from poor families. "The blueprint of the scheme is almost ready and it will be discussed further before implementation," said a government source.

Another cabinet minister Ashish Sood said the BJP government will fulfil all its poll promises but will need some time to bring everything "back on track". He said the BJP-led Delhi government will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the central government and ensure full-scale implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The new chief minister of Delhi said the Congress ruled Delhi for 15 years and AAP for 10 years but both never addressed the issues of the people of Delhi.

"Still, just one day after we took office, they have started questioning our government," Gupta told reporters. New PWD minister Parvesh Verma will inspect ongoing works and road strengthening and repair in different parts of the city. The new ministers said they would take formal charge of their departments although they started working and holding meetings with the officers. The chief minister took charge of her office on Thursday.