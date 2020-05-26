India News | 25 New COVID-19 Cases in Punjab, Tally 2106

Chandigarh, May 26 (PTI) The number of novel coronavirus cases in Punjab rose to 2,106 on Tuesday after 25 more people tested positive for the infection, according to a medical bulletin.

There are 148 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the state. Five more patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recoveries to 1,918, the bulletin stated.

Out of the 25 new COVID-19 cases, 10 were from Jalandhar, five in Pathankot and four in Hoshiarpur districts.

Two each were afflicted with the disease in Ludhiana and Amritsar, followed by a case each in Faridkot and SBS Nagar districts, it said.

A total of 69,818 samples have been taken so far for testing in the state. Forty people have died due to the pandemic, and a patient is critical and on ventilator support, the bulletin said.

Amritsar continued to top the COVID-19 tally with 331 coronavirus cases, followed by 230 in Jalandhar, 175 in Ludhiana and 154 in Tarn Taran districts.

There are 132 people who have been infected in Gurdaspur, 110 in Hoshiarpur, 108 in Patiala, 106 in SBS Nagar and 103 in Mohali districts.

Eighty-nine people contacted the deadly disease in Sangrur, followed by 66 in Muktsar, 62 in Faridkot, 60 in Rupnagar and 59 in Moga districts.

There 57 cases of the pathogen in Fatehgarh Sahib, 46 in Ferozepur and 44 in Pathankot.

Fazilka and Bathinda registered 42 cases each, followed by 36 in Kapurthala, 32 in Mansa and 22 in Barnala, the bulletin added.

