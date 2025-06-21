New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 26-year-old man wanted in connection with a robbery of Rs 10 lakh in Rohini last month, an official on Saturday said.

The accused, identified as Rahul, was arrested near Rohini's D Mall on June 19 after a brief chase, he said.

"He had been absconding since May 21 when he and his associate allegedly snatched a cash bag from a Chartered Accountant firm employee near Sector 3 in South Rohini. Rahul was driving the motorcycle while the pillion rider, Jatin Tiwari, snatched the bag," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Crime, Harsh Indora.

The FIR in this case was registered at South Rohini Police Station. The victim, Kuldeep Kumar, was returning to his office after collecting Rs 10 lakh from Avantika Market when two men on a motorcycle intercepted him, police said.

The CCTV footage later revealed that another bike carrying three more men was trailing the complainant, they said.

The DCP said that Rahul had been evading arrest by frequently changing his location while six of the other accused -- Jatin Tiwari, Yogender, Arslan Pathan, Prince, Kapil Patel and Piyush Singh Adhikari -- were arrested earlier.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team laid a trap near D Mall. Rahul tried to flee on seeing the cops, but he was chased and overpowered, police said.

Rahul revealed during interrogation that the robbery was planned with the help of a former employee of the same CA firm named Yogender, who had inside knowledge about the cash movement, they said.

Rahul had studied up to Class 5 in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly before moving to Delhi to work with his uncles, who are fruit sellers, police said.

He came into contact with the other accused during this time, they said.

