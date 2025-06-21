Kolkata, June 21: Two persons were killed when crude bombs, allegedly being manufactured by them, exploded in West Bengal's Birbhum district, police said on Saturday. A number of people were also injured in the blast, police added. Bomb Blast Threat to Two Mumbai Schools Turns out to Be Hoax.

The incident reportedly took place on Friday night during clashes between two groups over local dominance at Hatia village in the district's Labhapur block. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter. "Two persons were killed due to a blast during last night's clashes in Hatia. We are trying to identify the deceased," a police officer said.