Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 30 (ANI): A total of 27 people belonging to Uttarakhand have been rescued under Operation Kaveri, a statement issued by Uttarakhand Chief Minister office said.

"The Operation Kaveri campaign to bring back Indians trapped in the civil war crisis in Sudan is continuing. So far, a total of 27 people from the state of Uttarakhand have been brought back under Operation Kaveri in which Uttam Singh, Prashanta and Yogesh from Mumbai are being sent to Dehradun by the Uttarakhand government after the completion of the quarantine period," the official statement said.

"Apart from this, out of 24 people who came to Delhi, 21 people have been sent to Uttarakhand, and 7 people will be sent to Uttarakhand after the completion of the quarantine period," it added.

India has launched "Operation Kaveri" to bring back stranded Indians from the war-torn Sudan.

Earlier today An Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft with 40 passengers onboard took off from Jeddah for New Delhi as 'Operation Kaveri' progresses further to evacuate stranded Indians from battle-torn Sudan.

Taking to Twitter, the official spokesperson of MEA, Arindam Bagchi wrote, "OperationKaveri 8th flight carrying Indian evacuees takes off from Jeddah. IAF C-130J aircraft with 40 passengers is on its way to Delhi".

It was the 8th flight carrying Indian evacuees that took off from Saudi Arabia's Jeddah, since 'Operation Kaveri' began.

Yesterday evening, 365 Indians from Sudan arrived in New Delhi under Operation Kaveri.

The Indian government under Operation Kaveri, is set to evacuate about 3,000 Indian-origin passengers from Sudan. Until Friday, more than 2,400 Indians have been evacuated from Sudan, where the country is experiencing bloodshed due to clashes between the army and paramilitary forces. (ANI)

