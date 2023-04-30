Thiruvananthapuram, April 30: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in Kerala for the next five days, and an 'Orange' alert has been issued in four districts - Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur. Weather Forecast and Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Over Several Parts Of India During Next Few Days, Hailstorm Likely In Delhi, Punjab.

A 'Yellow' alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts. In districts with Orange alert, very heavy rain in isolated places has been predicted by the IMD, and could vary from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in the next 24 hours. Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Issues Rain Alerts for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar During Next 3-4 Hours.

Districts with Yellow alert will have rains between 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm. The formation of a cyclonic system along the southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep is cited as the cause of rains in south India in the next few days.

