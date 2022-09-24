Jammu, Sep 24 (PTI) As many as 2,783 underground bunkers have been completed for the safety of civilians along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

District Development Commissioner, Rajouri, Vikas Kundal chaired a meeting of the officers concerned to review the progress on the border bunkers being constructed by the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Rural Development Department (RDD) in the district, an official spokesman said.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Slams Opposition, Says 'Rival Political Leaders Chronic Liars'.

He said the meeting was informed that the RDD has so far completed 1,528 bunkers, while 1,255 bunkers were completed by the PWD.

Kundal asked the officers to complete the work on all the slab-level bunkers in one week and all the other bunkers under execution in two weeks.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Fire: Shoe Factory at Gwalior's Tansen Nagar Ablaze, 30 Workers Evacuated.

He directed them to ensure that the bunkers are provided to all the border inhabitants so that their lives are saved from the cross-border shelling.

The cross-border shelling has almost died down after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire along the borders in Jammu and Kashmir since February 2021.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)