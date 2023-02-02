Jaipur, Feb 2 (PTI) Three unidentified people shot dead a 28-year-old man in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district on Thursday evening, police said.

Circle Officer, Nimbahera, Ashish Kumar said Bunty, alias Vikas Anjana, was shot dead outside Nimbahera prison around 5 pm.

Also Read | Taliban Welcomes Indian Budget 2023-24, Says 'Will Help Improve Ties Between Nations'.

He said a preliminary investigation revealed that the murder was committed due to an old enmity.

The deceased was the son of a former booth president of the BJP, the official added.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Teenage Girl Sexually Assaulted by Friend in Anand Vihar; Case Registered.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against three unidentified people, he said.

The body has been kept at a government hospital mortuary, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)