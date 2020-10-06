Surat, Oct 6 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Gujarat's Surat district mounted to 29,876 on Tuesday with a single-day addition of 281 fresh cases, state health department said.

With four more fatalities, the highest in the state in the day, the cumulative toll in the district mounted to 960, it said.

The number of recoveries surpassed the new cases.

While Surat city reported 189 recoveries compared to 174 new cases, 118 patients were discharged in rural areas as against 107 new infections, the department said in a release.

In its effort to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Surat Municipal Corporation on Tuesday tested 644 owners of mobile phone shops, out of whom two were found to be infected.

239 people were fined for flouting COVID-9 guidelines and an amount of Rs 88,700 recovered from them.

The case recovery rate now stands at 90.7 per cent with the total of 20,469 patients have been discharged so far, the city civic body said.

