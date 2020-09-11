Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred 98-km north of Mumbai, Maharashtra on Friday, said National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 11-09-2020, 03:57:50 IST, Lat: 19.95 & Long: 72.76, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 98km N of Mumbai, Maharashtra," NCS tweeted.

Also Read | Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: Pakistan Denies Amending Domestic Laws For Allowing Indian Lawyers to Represent Former Indian Navy Officer.

Earlier on September 5, an earthquake of magnitude 2.7 on the Richter Scale occurred 98 km north of Mumbai at 6:36 am. While on September 4, at 10:33 am, 2.8 magnitude quake occurred at 91 km North of Mumbai.

Later at 11:41 pm on the same day, tremors of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit 98 km west of Nashik in Maharashtra. (ANI)

Also Read | Amit Shah Lays Foundation Stone of Projects in His Lok Sabha Constituency Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)