Islamabad, September 10: Pakistan on Thursday dismissed India's request to allow Indian lawyers to fight the case of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistani courts. According to Pakistani media, the Pakistan government denied amending laws for allowing Indian lawyers to fight the case. India on August 20 requested Pakistan to allow its lawyer to represent Kulbhushan Jadhav. Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Timeline: A Look at The Sequence of Events of Former Indian Navy Officer's Case as Islamabad High Court Adjourns Hearing Until October 3.

"Pakistan will never accept any unreasonable demand by India on Jadhav's case," reported Times Now quoting Pakistan's Foreign Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri as saying. The development came days after the Islamabad High Court directed the Pakistan government to give India another chance to appoint a lawyer to represent Jadhav. The Pakistan court adjourned the hearing of the matter till October 3. Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: India Reportedly Asks Pakistan to Give Unconditional Access to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Tweet by ANI:

Pakistan dismisses any option to amend local laws on India's demand to allow its lawyers to fight the case of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav (in file pic) in Pakistani courts: Pakistan media pic.twitter.com/U0c8Uwo4Kh — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

Representing the Imran Khan government in the court, Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan stated that the federal government granted consular access to India by complying with the orders of the International Court of Justice. However, he alleged that India didn't reply to Pakistan to appoint a lawyer for him. Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: Want Pakistan to Appoint Indian Lawyer to Represent Former Indian Navy Officer in Review Plea, Says MEA.

Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer was arrested on March 3, 2016. The Pakistani government. claimed to have apprehended him from the restive Balochistan province, but the Indian government has accused the neighbouring nation of kidnapping him from the Chabahar port in border region of Iran. India then moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Pakistan for denying consular access to Jadhav. India further challenged the death sentence awarded to the former Indian Navy officer.

In May 2017, the ICJ stayed Jadhav's execution. In July last year, it also upheld India's claim that Pakistan has committed an egregious violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations on several counts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2020 12:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).