Durg (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 23 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh police have arrested three men for allegedly stabbing their friend to death in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, police said.

According to police, the deceased man has been identified as Dharamraj Sonani.

"The prime accused identified as Bali Jaal along with two others allegedly stabbed Dharmaraj Sonani to death under inebriated condition. The accused persons along with Dharmaraj and a friend Vickky boozed together," said Durg Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Abhishek Pallava.

The murder took place near Ruabandha Panthi Chowk under Bhilai Nagar police station on Tuesday night, the SP added.

The SP further informed that the accused Bali Jaal had spent jail term in connection with the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case and he suspected Dharmaraj and Vickky of being police informers.

"The accused also believed that the information passed by Dharmaraj and Vickky to police has led to his arrest. To settle scores with Dharmaraj and Vickky, the accused persons hatched a conspiracy," the SP added.

"Somehow, Vickky managed to escape while Dharmaraj fell into the trap. Police have traced Vickky and action is being done as per his statement, the SP said.

The police have recovered the weapon used in the crime and have registered a case against the accused.

"Police have arrested the accused trio and also recovered the weapon used in the crime. An offence in connection with the case has been registered and the arrested accused persons were produced in a local court," the SP said. (ANI)

