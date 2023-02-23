Lucknow, February 23: The Uttar Pradesh government has transferred 15 IPS officers. The DGP Headquarters issued the transfer list late Wednesday night.

According to the list, Chandrakant Meena has been appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police in Varanasi Commissionerate. Other officers transferred include those in the rank of ASP. UP IAS Officer Transfer News Update: Over 20 IAS Officers in Uttar Pradesh Transferred by Yogi Adityanath Government.

Earlier on Wednesday, the state government has shifted nearly two dozen IAS officers in Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Adityanath Govt in Uttar Pradesh Transferred 14 IAS Officers, 10 Districts Get New Chiefs.

Those transferred include several Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries and Special Secretary level officers including the District Magistrates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2023 09:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).