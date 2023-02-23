Mumbai, February 23: The Mumbai police recently booked a mother-son duo for alleged duping the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India by claiming insurance amount using fake death certificate. Police officials said that the woman and her son claimed an insurance amount of a high value policy after submitting the fake fake death certificate of her son.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the accused took a high value life insurance policy for her son, however, later the woman submitted a fake death certificate in order to claim the insurance money. Officials of LIC got suspicious about the woman's claim and on verification learned that the documents were fake. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Fakes Husband's Death, Submits 'Autopsy Report' To Claim Rs 50 Lakh Insurance.

Following this, LIC officials approached Shivaji Park police and filed a complaint. Acting on the complaint, the police booked the accused Dinesh Taaksale and his mother Nandbai. A police officer said that the mother-son duo applied for life insurance for Dinesh after showing inflated income.

The two had applied for a life insurance at LIC's Dadar branch located on Gokhale Road. The two applied for a life insurance policy with a cover of Rs 8 crore, however, LIC gave them a policy cover of Rs 2 crore. "After paying the insurance premium for a few months, the mother approached the LIC, claiming that her son Dinesh had died and even submitted a fake death certificate relating to his death." a police officer from Shivaji Park police station said. Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Man Rapes Wife, Inserts Plastic Object in Her Private Part in Mulund; Arrested for Unnatural Sex.

Before releasing the insurance amount, LIC conducted a verification check and found that the death certificate was fake. After the incident came to light, the police booked has booked the mother-son duo for cheating, forgery, among other offences. "We will examine all possible angles." the police officer said.

