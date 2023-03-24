Gonda (UP), Mar 24 (PTI) A court here has sentenced three brothers to life imprisonment for killing a man following a dispute over the election of village head in 2015.

The court of District and Sessions Judge Brajendra Mani Tripathi also slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 each on them on Thursday.

Public prosecutor Basant Shukla said that on December 1, 2015, following a dispute over the election of village head in Firozpur Tahar Gram Panchayat, village head Anuj Kumar Shukla (27) along with his brothers Amit Kumar Shukla (34) and Anupam Kumar Shukla (44) attacked one Sajjad Khan and shot his dead.

One Abdul Haq and Shahjahan were also injured in the incident.

