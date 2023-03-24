Kolkata, March 24: In an unfortunate incident, a three-year-old boy died on Thursday morning after his airway was blocked completely by a deflated balloon. Though the doctors at IPGMER had successfully removed the object from his bronchus, he could not be saved. The incident took place when the boy was playing on Wednesday afternoon and had kept the inflated balloon in his mouth, holding his breath till he could no longer exhale, to keep it filled with air.

However, the balloon got sucked into his mouth and the boy swallowed it, reported TOI. The parents tried every method possible to retrieve the object at home failed. They than rushed the boy to a nearby nursing home. By this time, the boy had collapsed due to severe breathing distress. Uttar Pradesh: 19-Year-Old Boy Dies in Allaganj After Taking Medicine Prescribed by Local Doctor, FIR Registered.

Doctors at the nursing home ventilated the child but as they did not have the machine to conduct a bronchoscopy to extract the balloon they asked the parents to take him to another hospital with the facility after which the parents then took the child to IPGMER. Delhi Shocker: Boy Dies After Being Dumped at Underpass in Critical Condition, Three Friends Including Minor Held.

The boy was already in severe hypoxia with his vital parameters deteriorating fast by the time they reached IPGMER Six doctors from the ENT department immediately took the boy to the hospital's trauma care centre. Without wasting time, the balloon was retrieved through bronchoscopy. But hypoxia had caused damage and despite intensive care after the procedure, the boy could not be saved.

ENT professor Arunabha Sengupta said that the object was found stuck in the boy's bronchus blocking his airway completely. In this condition, hypoxia was so severe that we could he could not be saved despite removing the object successfully.

Doctors warned that parents should be careful and seek immediate help in case their child swallows something by accident.

