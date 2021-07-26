Imphal, Jul 26 (PTI) The Shiv Sena said that three Congress members switched sides and joined the party on Monday.

Thagjam Shyam, who was the Congress candidate in the Khudrakpam seat in the last assembly elections, was among the leaders who switched sides, Shiv Sena's Manipur unit president Moirangthem Tombi Singh told PTI.

Besides, Congress Seva Dal additional chief organiser Okram Ibohanbi, its former advisor Senjam Mangoljao and Thokchom Bhubon, the former head of the Bamon Kampu gram panchayat in Imphal East, joined the Shiv Sena, he said.

The Manipur Democratic Alliance (MDA), comprising six political parties, will fight the next assembly elections to be held in 2022, he said.

