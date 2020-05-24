India News | 3 Killed as Police Vehicle Overturns in UP's Hapur

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): Three people, including one police constable and a driver, died on the spot after a police vehicle overturned at National Highway-9 of Simbhaoli police station area, Hapur on Sunday.

The police team had come to Ghaziabad from Lakhimpur Kheri in connection with a kidnapping case. The incident occurred while they were returning from Ghaziabad.

Also Read | Delhi: Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital Dean Tests Positive for COVID-19.

The police had the alleged kidnapper and the victim girl along with them. The alleged abductor was also killed in the accident along with the constable and driver.

One woman constable, an inspector and the girl have suffered serious injuries. (ANI)

Also Read | India Sees Highest Ever Spike of 6,767 COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours, Total Count Reaches to 1,31,868, Death Toll Mounts to 3,867: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 24, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)