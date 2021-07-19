Shahjahanpur, Jul 18 (PTI) Three people were killed and 14 injured after a speeding bus ran over them here on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in the Tilhar area around 6 am when the driver of the private bus that was coming from Delhi, lost control, Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjay Kumar Singh said.

The vehicle rammed into a tree near a medical college and ran over some people – apparently attendants of patients being treated at the hospital.

Of the three deceased, two have been identified as Ashar (45), a resident of Hardoi, and Suresh (40) from Shahjahanpur.

