Nuh (Haryana), Jun 28 (PTI) Three people died and seven were injured when a stationary canter truck was hit by another truck here in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place near Khera Khalilpur village when the canter truck, carrying 40 people, was going from Hisar in Haryana to Uttar Pradesh's Banda, they said.

Also Read | India Meteorological Department Issues High Alert Across Gujarat Coast, Fishermen Advised To Avoid Sea Ventures Till July 2.

The deceased were identified as Anita (38), Komal (16) and Khushi (9) of Banda, the police said.

All those travelling in the canter truck worked at a brick kiln in Hisar. They were going to Jarohara and Tendura villages in Banda with their families. The canter truck had stopped near a roadside eatery when it was hit by the other truck from behind, they said.

Also Read | Protesters Interrupt Ashes Test Match.

A case has been registered against the truck driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, according to police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)