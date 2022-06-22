Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 22 (ANI): Security forces busted a terror module of proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and arrested three associates of LeT, said police on Tuesday.

The arrested terror associates have been identified as Ashiq Hussain Hajam Ghulam Mohi Din Dar and Tahir Bin Ahmed.

"Budgam Police along with 53 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 181 battalions of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) busted a terror module of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba by arresting 03 terror associates of LeT," the police said in an official release.

During the operation, the security forces also recovered incriminating material of LeT along with following arms and ammunition from their possession.

"One Chinese pistol, two pistol magazines, 22 pistol rounds, one AK magazine, and 30 AK rounds, along with one bike used in terror crime has also been recovered and seized in the said case," said police.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that arrested terror associates have been involved in the transportation of terrorists, arms, and explosive material and were providing logistic support to the terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba in Budgam district.

The case has been registered at Chadoora Police Station Chadoora under relevant sections of law.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

