Port Blair, Oct 15 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported three new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the Union Territory to 7,640, a health department official said on Friday.

The fresh cases were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Two more persons were cured of the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 7,501.

The Union Territory now has 10 active cases.

The local administration has been strict to contain the spread of the disease and has adopted an approach of tracking, testing and treating, he said, adding that people arriving here from the mainland are mandatorily required to undergo COVID tests.

Altogether, 4,62,189 people have been inoculated with 1,70,355 of them having received both doses of the vaccines.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted over 5.75 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.33 per cent, the official added.

