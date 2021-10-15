Thane, Oct 15: With the addition of 266 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,62,842, an official said on Friday.

These new cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

Also Read | Delhi Police on High Alert After Receiving Input on Terrorist Attack During Festive Season.

As the virus claimed the lives of four persons, the death toll in the district rose to 11,455.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.03 per cent, he added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload went up to 1,37,369 and death toll to 3,279, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)