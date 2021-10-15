Dhar, October 15: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by two men in a village in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place on the night of October 11 when the girl along with her cousin was returning to home after watching Garba. A complaint in this regard was lodged on October 13. While the police registered a case, no accused were arrested. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 23-Year-Old Girl Gangraped by 4 Men in Eintkhedi Village of Bhopal District.

According to a report by Times of India, the girl told police that it was pitch dark when she and her female cousin were returning home after watching Garba. The duo was using a torch to find their way. She further said that two men accosted them and started beating her cousin. They drove the cousin away and then sexually assaulted the 15-year-old girl. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: College Girl Kidnapped, Gangraped By Three Men in Datia District; Case Registered.

The accused asked the girl to keep her mouth shut about the incident or they would kill her. However, she narrated her ordeal to her mother who then spoke to elders of the village. Subsequently, the survivor lodged a complaint on October 13. She named two men. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered for gangrape and under SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

On October 11, a 23-yea-old woman was also gangraped by four men in Bhopal district. The woman was called by a 51-year-old man who promised her financial help. He took her to an under-construction site in Eintkhedi village. There, three other men were already present. Then, they took turns to rape the woman. Acting on the woman's complaint, the police registered a case and initiated a probe.

