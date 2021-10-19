Jammu, Oct 19 (PTI) Three members of a family were arrested for smuggling drugs and Rs 1.6 lakh recovered from them in Jammu district on Tuesday, officials said.

A police team stopped a man, his father and mother at a checkpoint near Chorli Kothey in Bishnah belt.

Also Read | Google Pixel 6 Pro Prices & Specifications Leaked on Amazon UK Website Ahead of Its Launch.

They signalled to stop for checking and instead of stopping, they tried to flee, which created suspicion among the police party, prompting them to chase and overpower them swiftly, police said.

On their search, 30 grams of heroin and cash worth Rs 1.6 lakh was recovered, they said. The three accused were identified as Sunny Kumar, his father Baldev Raj and mother Boli Devi of Kothey Chorli village, they said, adding a case was registered against them at a police station in Bishnah.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Rains: Heavy Rainfall Batters Several Parts, State Govt To Give Rs 4 Lakh to Kin of Those Killed in Rain-Related Incidents.

According to police, Kumar has been involved in 16 FIRs earlier and was evading the arrest.

Kumar and his father are “notorious” criminals and detained under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)