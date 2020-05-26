India News | 3 Senior DDA Officials Found COVID-19 Positive

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Three senior officials of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) have been found positive for the coronavirus infection, sources said on Tuesday.

A commissioner for sports, an additional commissioner (planning) and a deputy director (planning) have been diagnosed with COVID-19, they said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi mounted to 14,465 on Tuesday, while the death toll climbed to 288.

As many as 412 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection reported, Delhi government authorities said.

The city had recorded the highest spike in fresh cases -- 660 -- on May 22. On Monday, 635 fresh cases were reported.

Various government offices have been opened partially after easing in lockdown norms recently.

