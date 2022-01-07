Budgam, January 7: The three terrorists who were neutralised by security forces in Thursday evening encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Zolwa Kralpora Chadoora area of Budgam, have been identified to be affiliated with the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, police said Friday. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that three AK 56 rifles were recovered from the terrorists.

One of the three killed terrorists has been identified as Waseem hailing from Srinagar City, said the IGP. "All the 03 killed #terrorists affiliated with terror outfit JeM. So far one identified as Waseem of #Srinagar City. 3 AK 56 rifles recovered. After killing of Waseem only 1 terrorist is Srinagar resident: IGP Kashmir," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police. Budgam Encounter: 3 Terrorists Killed in Gunfight with Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Chadoora Area.

Earlier on Thursday evening, the police had informed about the beginning of the encounter headed by police and security forces.

