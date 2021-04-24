32 big, 16 small oxygen cylinders were recovered by the Delhi police from Dashrath Puri area on Friday. [Photo/ANI]

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Amid rising demand for medical oxygen due to a constant increase in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, 32 big and 16 small oxygen cylinders were recovered during a raid at a house in Dashrath Puri area of Delhi on Friday, said the Delhi Police.

According to the police, a secret informer informed the beat staff patrolling at that time that oxygen cylinders are kept illegally at house number B-67 A, Gali No. 6, Dashrath Puri.

Immediately a raid was conducted under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rohit Gupta at the given address.

As per the police, a total of 32 big cylinders (capacity 67 litres each) and 16 small cylinders (capacity 10 litres each) were found on the ground floor of the house.

The police stated that Anil Kumar, aged 51, is the owner of the house and he is into the trade of supplying industrial gases.

"He does not have any licence for it. The gas involved is combustible in its present form. He used to transfer gas into small cylinders from large cylinders and sell them at Rs 12,500 per piece to the needy. His main godown is in Mayapuri which will be searched during the investigation of the case so registered under relevant sections of the law," informed the police.

The police further stated that the seized cylinders will be released by the court on Saturday to an authorised gas vendor or needy hospital in times of the pandemic, which may help save many lives.

A detailed enquiry into the case is under process, it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)