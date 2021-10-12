New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): An FIR was registered in Delhi Police Crime Branch under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act on Tuesday after 32 Tihar Jail officials were found to be complicit with former Unitech promoters Ajay Chandra and Sanjay Chandra.

A letter has been sent to Tihar Jail and the Home Ministry for action to be taken.

Also Read | G20 Summit On Afghanistan: PM Narendra Modi Stresses on Preventing Afghan Territory from Becoming Source of Radicalisation, Terrorism.

Action will be taken on receipt of the letter from Delhi Police, said prison officials on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court had ordered a full-fledged probe into the collusion of Tihar Jail officials who allegedly helped ex-Unitech promoters Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra run a secret office while they were in jail. (ANI)

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: 29-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death By Father After Argument Over Trivial Issue; Accused Detained.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)