Kandhamal (Odisha) [India], December 27 (ANI): 32 people were injured when a tourist bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Odisha's Kandhamal on Wednesday, police said.

The bus was coming from West Bengal.

Also Read | Those Who Failed To Do Justice With 1984 Riots Victims Talking About 'Nyay': Anurag Thakur on Congress' Bharat Nyay Yatra.

As per officials, the mishap occurred under Brahmnigaon police station limits.

Police with the help of locals and the fire department have launched a rescue operation.

Also Read | After CPIM, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Likely To Skip Inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

"Police from Brahmanigaon and Daringbadi along with the fire brigade reached the spot to rescue the injured. The tourist bus was from West Bengal," they added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)